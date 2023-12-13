Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Addison County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Addison County, Vermont today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Vergennes Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Vergennes, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.