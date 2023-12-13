Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Brandon Carlo going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Carlo has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:53
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
