Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 13?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gallagher stats and insights
- Gallagher has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Gallagher has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Gallagher's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.