Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Prop bets for Gallagher in that upcoming Canadiens-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus this season, in 13:59 per game on the ice, is -12.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in five of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Gallagher goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gallagher has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

