Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak and others when the New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Pastrnak's 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games for Boston add up to 39 total points on the season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Brad Marchand has amassed 25 points this season, with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Charlie Coyle is a key contributor on offense for Boston with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 26 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4

