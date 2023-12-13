Currently, the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Noel Acciari C Out Lower Body Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Montreal allows 3.4 goals per game (95 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -22, they are 28th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the league with 79 goals scored (2.9 per game).

They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +9.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-155) Canadiens (+130) 6.5

