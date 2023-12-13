Canadiens vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - December 13
Currently, the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Noel Acciari
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal allows 3.4 goals per game (95 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -22, they are 28th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the league with 79 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +9.
Canadiens vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-155)
|Canadiens (+130)
|6.5
