The Montreal Canadiens will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, December 13, with the Penguins defeated in three consecutive road games.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canadiens vs Penguins Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (95 in total), 25th in the league.
  • The Canadiens have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 28 8 14 22 20 12 55.6%
Cole Caufield 28 7 13 20 8 10 25%
Michael Matheson 28 5 14 19 27 10 -
Sean Monahan 28 8 8 16 14 12 57.2%
Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 70 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Penguins' 79 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Penguins have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 21 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jake Guentzel 27 12 19 31 15 11 23.1%
Sidney Crosby 27 15 13 28 21 24 59.7%
Evgeni Malkin 27 10 13 23 32 26 49.7%
Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%
Erik Karlsson 27 6 13 19 18 18 -

