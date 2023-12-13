Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3, -155 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3, +130 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 28 games this season.

The Penguins have gone 6-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Canadiens have nine wins in the 25 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 5-4 (winning 55.6% of the time).

Montreal has won six of its 17 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Juraj Slafkovsky 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175) Cole Caufield 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-227) 3.5 (-128) Michael Matheson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-105)

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-8-1 6.4 2.1 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.1 2.3 2 6.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 2-7-1 6.3 2.2 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.2 3.1 3 9.4% Record as ML Favorite 1-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

