Sidney Crosby and Cole Caufield will be two of the top players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 28 matchups give him 22 points on the season.

Caufield is a top contributor for Montreal, with 20 total points this season. In 28 games, he has netted seven goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 19 points, courtesy of five goals (fifth on team) and 14 assists (first).

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and allowing 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel has 31 points in 27 games (12 goals, 19 assists).

Crosby has 15 goals and 13 assists, equaling 28 points (1.0 per game).

Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-1) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).

Canadiens vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.61 27th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.39 25th 4th 33.3 Shots 28.7 27th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 29th 11.39% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 10th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 73.53% 28th

