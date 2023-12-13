The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-155) Canadiens (+130) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 25 games this season, and won nine (36.0%).

This season Montreal has won six of its 17 games, or 35.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Penguins Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 79 (24th) Goals 73 (28th) 70 (3rd) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 9 (29th) Power Play Goals 17 (19th) 15 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal owns a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

In Montreal's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.7 goals.

The Canadiens' 73 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Canadiens have conceded 95 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.

They have a -22 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

