Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Penguins on December 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jake Guentzel, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 22 points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 28 games (playing 20:40 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Cole Caufield is a leading scorer for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 28 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Michael Matheson has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 20:25 per game.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 13 assists to total 28 points (1.0 per game).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
