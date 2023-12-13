Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jake Guentzel, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 22 points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 28 games (playing 20:40 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Cole Caufield is a leading scorer for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 28 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Michael Matheson has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 20:25 per game.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 13 assists to total 28 points (1.0 per game).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

