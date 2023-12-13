Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Chittenden County, Vermont today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rice Memorial High School at Montpelier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Montpelier, VT

Montpelier, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington High School at Spaulding High School