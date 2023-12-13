Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Chittenden County, Vermont today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rice Memorial High School at Montpelier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Montpelier, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Spaulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Barre, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
