In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Christian Dvorak to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Dvorak has zero points on the power play.

Dvorak averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

