The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

  • In seven of 28 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:33 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

