Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Caufield's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Caufield vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:51 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in seven games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 28 games this year, Caufield has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Caufield has an assist in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Caufield hits the over on his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Caufield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Caufield Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 20 Points 2 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.