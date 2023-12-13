Wednesday's contest between the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) and Boston University Terriers (4-6) at Edward Leede Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Dartmouth coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

The matchup has no set line.

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 67, Boston University 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Dartmouth (-1.6)

Dartmouth (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 131.9

Dartmouth has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Boston University, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Big Green have hit the over in one game, while Terriers games have gone over four times.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (scoring 62 points per game to rank 352nd in college basketball while allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 170th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential overall.

Dartmouth loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. it collects 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 276th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.5 per outing.

Dartmouth knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Big Green average 83.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (342nd in college basketball), and give up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball).

Dartmouth has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (136th in college basketball action) while forcing 10 (331st in college basketball).

