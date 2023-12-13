The Boston University Terriers (4-6) play the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: NESN

Dartmouth Stats Insights

This season, the Big Green have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.

Dartmouth has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Big Green are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 181st.

The 62 points per game the Big Green put up are the same as the Terriers allow.

Dartmouth is 2-1 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Dartmouth has played better at home this season, scoring 64 points per game, compared to 60 per game in away games.

The Big Green are allowing 67.3 points per game this year at home, which is 6.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (73.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Dartmouth has played better in home games this season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 26% three-point percentage in road games.

