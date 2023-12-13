How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston University Terriers (4-6) play the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- This season, the Big Green have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
- Dartmouth has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Big Green are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 181st.
- The 62 points per game the Big Green put up are the same as the Terriers allow.
- Dartmouth is 2-1 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Dartmouth has played better at home this season, scoring 64 points per game, compared to 60 per game in away games.
- The Big Green are allowing 67.3 points per game this year at home, which is 6.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (73.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Dartmouth has played better in home games this season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 26% three-point percentage in road games.
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|L 73-68
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 76-64
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|L 63-53
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/13/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Le Moyne
|-
|Ted Grant Court
|12/18/2023
|Thomas (ME)
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
