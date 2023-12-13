Dartmouth vs. Boston University December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (2-5) meet the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Boston University Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaren Johnson: 5.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayden Williams: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston University Players to Watch
- Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Neskovic: 16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johnson: 5.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Munro: 4.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Williams: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dartmouth vs. Boston University Stat Comparison
|Dartmouth Rank
|Dartmouth AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|353rd
|59.8
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|218th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|142nd
|222nd
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.1
|226th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|313th
|320th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|116th
|323rd
|10.4
|Assists
|12.3
|242nd
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|114th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.