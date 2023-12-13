The Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) play the Boston University Terriers (4-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 128.5.

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dartmouth -2.5 128.5

Dartmouth Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth and its opponents have gone over 128.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

Dartmouth has an average total of 132.5 in its games this year, four more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Big Green have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Dartmouth will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Big Green have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -140 odds on them winning this game.

Dartmouth has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 5 71.4% 62 128.6 70.5 137 142.2 Boston University 4 50% 66.6 128.6 66.5 137 136.9

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (62) than the Terriers give up (66.5).

When Dartmouth scores more than 66.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 3-4-0 0-0 1-6-0 Boston University 3-5-0 3-5 4-4-0

Dartmouth vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth Boston University 7-5 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 6-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 76 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

