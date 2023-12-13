David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils meet on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Pastrnak's 26 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 19 of 26 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 26 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 3 39 Points 4 16 Goals 2 23 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.