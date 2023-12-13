David Pastrnak Game Preview: Bruins vs. Devils - December 13
David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils meet on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.
David Pastrnak vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)
Bruins vs Devils Game Info
Pastrnak Season Stats Insights
- Pastrnak has averaged 19:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).
- In Pastrnak's 26 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 19 of 26 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
- In 16 of 26 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- Pastrnak has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Pastrnak Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|3
|39
|Points
|4
|16
|Goals
|2
|23
|Assists
|2
