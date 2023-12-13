Should you bet on David Savard to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Savard score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Savard stats and insights

Savard is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Savard has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.