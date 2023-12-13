Hampus Lindholm Game Preview: Bruins vs. Devils - December 13
The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Lindholm against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.
Hampus Lindholm vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Bruins vs Devils Game Info
Lindholm Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.
- In one of 26 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Lindholm has a point in seven games this year through 26 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 26 games played.
- Lindholm has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Lindholm has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Lindholm Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|3
