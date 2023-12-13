When the Boston Bruins square off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ian Mitchell score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell stats and insights

Mitchell is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Mitchell has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 5-3 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-2 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

