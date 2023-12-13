Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake DeBrusk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.
- DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.