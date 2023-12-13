James van Riemsdyk Game Preview: Bruins vs. Devils - December 13
James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Fancy a bet on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.
James van Riemsdyk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights
- van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:30 per game on the ice, is +3.
- In four of 25 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 11 of 25 games this season, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|25
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|2
