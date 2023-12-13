Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 13?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jayden Struble going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- Struble has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Struble has zero points on the power play.
- Struble's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
