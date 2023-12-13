On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jayden Struble going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

Struble has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Struble has zero points on the power play.

Struble's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

