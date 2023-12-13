Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 13?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Joel Armia going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Armia stats and insights
- Armia has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Armia has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Armia recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-2
Canadiens vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
