On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Joel Armia going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Armia has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

