Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
Should you wager on John Beecher to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Beecher stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Beecher has no points on the power play.
- Beecher averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.