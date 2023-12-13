The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • Kovacevic has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
  • Kovacevic's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:10 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-3

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

