Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 13?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
- Kovacevic's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.