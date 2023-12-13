The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fancy a bet on Anderson in the Canadiens-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Josh Anderson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 16:33 on the ice per game.

Anderson has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Anderson has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 28 games played.

Anderson has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

