The Montreal Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Slafkovsky's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

Slafkovsky has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Slafkovsky has a goal in two of 28 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 28 games this season, Slafkovsky has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 28 games this year, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Slafkovsky's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.