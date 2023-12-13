On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Kaiden Guhle going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Guhle has no points on the power play.

Guhle's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.