Will Mason Lohrei find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

Lohrei averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

