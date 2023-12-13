In the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Matheson to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.

Matheson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.6%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 29:48 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:37 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:06 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 29:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 23:17 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:49 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 25:09 Away W 4-3

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.