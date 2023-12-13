Michael Matheson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Does a bet on Matheson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Michael Matheson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 25:01 on the ice per game.

Matheson has a goal in five games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Matheson has an assist in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Matheson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 1 19 Points 1 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

