When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Pezzetta find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

