Nicholas Suzuki will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre. If you're considering a wager on Suzuki against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 20:40 per game on the ice, is -8.

Suzuki has a goal in eight games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Suzuki has a point in 16 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 28 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 3 22 Points 4 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

