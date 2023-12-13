Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Orange County, Vermont today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Orange County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxbow Union High School at Thetford Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Thetford, VT
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
