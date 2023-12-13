The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

The Canadiens have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 22 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in three goals (9.4% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-155)

Penguins (-155) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have posted a record of 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 12-13-3.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered 14 points with a record of 6-5-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 10-11-2 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.61 27th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.39 25th 4th 33.3 Shots 28.7 27th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 29th 11.39% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 10th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 73.53% 28th

Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

