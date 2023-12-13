Canadiens vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.
The Canadiens have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 22 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in three goals (9.4% conversion rate).
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.
Canadiens vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-155)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have posted a record of 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 12-13-3.
- Montreal has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered 14 points with a record of 6-5-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-2-1 (five points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 10-11-2 to register 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|27th
|5th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|25th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.6
|30th
|29th
|11.39%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|24th
|10th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.53%
|28th
Canadiens vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
