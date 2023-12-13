If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Rutland County, Vermont today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Proctor JrSr High School at West Rutland School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: West Rutland, VT
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.