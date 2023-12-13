Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 13?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Monahan averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.