For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Monahan averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:18 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.