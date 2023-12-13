The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Monahan's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Monahan vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Monahan has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Monahan has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Monahan has an assist in eight of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Monahan's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 16 Points 2 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

