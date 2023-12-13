For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Trent Frederic a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frederic stats and insights

  • Frederic has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Frederic has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.