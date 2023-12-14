On Thursday, December 14, 2023, two of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6) -- match up when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 21.9 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Derrick White posts 13.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Al Horford posts 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley is putting up 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Cavaliers are receiving 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Mitchell this season.

Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are receiving 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Darius Garland this year.

The Cavaliers are getting 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Caris LeVert this year.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Celtics Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 110.8 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 47.2% Field Goal % 47.6% 36% Three Point % 34.4%

