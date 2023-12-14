The Boston Celtics' (17-5) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, December 14 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at TD Garden. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics beat the Cavaliers 120-113 on Tuesday when they last met. Jayson Tatum topped the Celtics with 25 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 29 for the Cavaliers.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 19.2 6.6 1.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

