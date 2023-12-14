Thursday's game between the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) matching up at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 57-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Dartmouth, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Big Green enter this matchup on the heels of a 68-57 loss to Albany on Tuesday.

Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 57, UMass Lowell 56

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats, who rank No. 253 in our computer rankings, 43-40.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the River Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Dartmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

43-40 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 253) on November 26

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 315) on December 10

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 346) on December 8

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 9.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Victoria Page: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Clare Meyer: 5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG%

5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green's -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 50 points per game (351st in college basketball) while giving up 54.1 per contest (35th in college basketball).

The Big Green are putting up more points at home (54.3 per game) than away (46.6).

Dartmouth is giving up fewer points at home (51.5 per game) than away (56.2).

