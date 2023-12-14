The Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) meet the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This clash will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

6:00 PM ET

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Rayne Durant: 2.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

2.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Rice: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

