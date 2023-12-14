The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will try to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The Big Green score an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up.

The 50.6 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Big Green give up.

UMass Lowell has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 54.1 points.

Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.

The River Hawks are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Big Green concede to opponents (37.0%).

The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 9.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Victoria Page: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Clare Meyer: 5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG%

5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule