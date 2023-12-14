How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will try to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green score an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up.
- The 50.6 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Big Green give up.
- UMass Lowell has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 54.1 points.
- Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.
- The River Hawks are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Big Green concede to opponents (37.0%).
- The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have conceded.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 9.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG%
- Nina Minicozzi: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Victoria Page: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
- Clare Meyer: 5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG%
- Cate MacDonald: 4.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|W 65-52
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|W 49-45
|Hammel Court
|12/12/2023
|@ Albany
|L 68-57
|SEFCU Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|1/6/2024
|Brown
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.