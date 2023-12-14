The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will try to turn around a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green score an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up.
  • The 50.6 points per game the River Hawks put up are the same as the Big Green give up.
  • UMass Lowell has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 54.1 points.
  • Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.
  • The River Hawks are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Big Green concede to opponents (37.0%).
  • The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 9.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.2 FG%
  • Nina Minicozzi: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Victoria Page: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
  • Clare Meyer: 5.1 PTS, 52.6 FG%
  • Cate MacDonald: 4.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 Navy W 65-52 Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack W 49-45 Hammel Court
12/12/2023 @ Albany L 68-57 SEFCU Arena
12/14/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Lafayette - Edward Leede Arena
1/6/2024 Brown - Edward Leede Arena

