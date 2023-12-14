Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ivy League teams are on Thursday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Dartmouth Big Green squaring off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dartmouth Big Green at UMass Lowell River Hawks
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.