Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Windsor County, Vermont today? We have the information below.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mid Vermont Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Valley Middle High School at Green Mountain Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chester, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
