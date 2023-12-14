Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Windsor County, Vermont today? We have the information below.

Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mid Vermont Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Springfield, VT

Springfield, VT Conference: Marble Valley - B

Marble Valley - B How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Valley Middle High School at Green Mountain Union High School